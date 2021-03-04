

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CompuCom, a managed services provider and wholly owned subsidiary of The ODP Corporation (ODP), said that certain of its information technology systems have been affected by a malware incident. The incident is affecting some of the services that the company provides to certain customers. The company's investigation is in its early stages and remains ongoing.



CompuCom said it has no indication at this time that customers' systems were directly impacted by the incident.



The company immediately took steps to contain it, and engaged leading cybersecurity experts to begin an investigation. It is also communicating with customers to provide updates about the situation and the actions it is taking.



CompuCom noted that it is in the process of restoring customer services and internal operations as quickly and safely as possible. It regrets the inconvenience caused by the interruption and appreciate the ongoing support of customers.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

