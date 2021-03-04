

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vonovia SE (DAIMF) reported fiscal 2020 profit of 3.34 billion euros, compared to 1.29 billion euros, previous year. FFO was 1.35 billion euros, an increase of 10.6 percent. Adjusted EBITDA total rose by 8.5% to 1.91 billion euros, mainly due to acquisitions and organic growth. Fiscal 2020 total segment revenue was 4.37 billion euros, up 6.3 percent.



For 2021, the company expects total segment revenues to be within the range of around 4.90 billion euros to 5.10 billion euros, adjusted EBITDA total between 1.975 billion euros and 2.025 billion euros. Vonovia estimates Group FFO within the range of 1.415 billion euros and 1.465 billion euros.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 1.69 euros per share to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting in April 2021. This corresponds to an increase of 0.12 euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VONOVIA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de