Zurich - A proven expert in digital technologies is joining the CREALOGIX Group in the form of Thomas Roth, the new CTO. In addition, the expanded management team will welcome Michael Radic as Executive Vice President of Group Customer Implementation Services and Sebastian Krahe as Executive Vice President of Group Operations. The appointment of Thomas Roth (38) as Chief Technology Officer...

