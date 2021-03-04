

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler (SCFLF.OB) reported fiscal 2020 group revenue of about 12.6 billion euros, lower than the previous year's 14.4 billion euros, hit by the global coronavirus pandemic. Revenue was down 10.4% at constant currency rate.



The net loss attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the reporting period was 424 million euros compared to a profit of 428 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per common non-voting share were 0.63 euros versus 0.65 euros in the previous year.



Before special items, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 325 million euros compared to 686 million euros earned in the year 2019.



Further, the company noted that its Board would propose a dividend of 25 cents per common non-voting share to the annual general meeting. This represents a dividend payout ratio of about 50% of net income before special items attributable to shareholders.



