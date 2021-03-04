

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) reported a pretax loss of 535 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit of 106 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 10.8 pence compared to profit of 0.9 pence. Adjusted pretax profit declined to 153 million pounds from 889 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.4 pence compared to 14.3 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations declined to 8.77 billion pounds from 10.97 billion pounds, prior year. Adjusted revenue from continuing operations was 9.36 billion pounds compared to 11.59 billion pounds.



The Board proposed a final dividend for 2020 of 0.75 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 19 May 2021 to those shareholders on the register at 6 April 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MELROSE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de