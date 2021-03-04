

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - William Hill PLC (WMH.L) reported pretax profit of 51.0 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 29 December 2020 compared to a loss of 37.6 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 6.1 pence compared to a loss of 3.1 pence. Adjusted operating profit declined to 57.3 million pounds from 147.0 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 2.3 pence compared to 10.7 pence.



Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations was 1.32 billion pounds compared to 1.58 billion pounds, prior year.



The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.



