

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British housebuilding company Vistry Group Plc on Thursday reported more than 40 percent decline in pre-tax profit for the full year, despite over 60 percent growth in Group revenue.



For the year, the Group's profit before tax fell by 43.5 percent to 98.7 million pounds, and earnings per share slid by 63.2 percent to 34.8 pence.



On an adjusted basis, profit before tax declined by 23.5 percent to 143.9 million pounds, and basic earnings per share decreased by 49.6 percent to 52.6 pence.



While Group revenue rose 60.2 percent to 1.81 billion pounds, adjusted revenue grew 79.1 percent to 2.04 billion pounds in the year.



In addition, the Group said it resumes dividend payments with a proposed final dividend of 20 pence in respect of 2020.



