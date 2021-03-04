

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Car insurance provider Admiral Group Plc. (ADM.L) reported that its profit after tax attributable to equity holders of the parent for the year ended 31 December 2020 rose to 528.8 million pounds or 179.2 pence per share from 432.4 million pounds or 148.0 pence per share last year.



The Group's share of pre-tax profit increased by 21% to 638.4 million pounds from last year, driven by strong reserve releases and a decrease in claims frequency as people drove less during lockdowns.



Annual turnover increased 2% year-over-year to 3.55 billion pounds, whilst customer numbers were 10% higher than 2019 at 7.7 million.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 86.0 pence per share (2019: 77.0 pence per share, including the special dividend which was deferred and subsequently paid alongside the 2020 interim dividend) representing a normal dividend of 63.6 pence per share and a special dividend of 22.4 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on 4 June 2021. The ex-dividend date is 6 May 2021 and the record date is 7 May 2021.



