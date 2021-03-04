

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were flat to slightly lower on Thursday as investors fretted about rising bond yields and increased volatility in financial markets.



Investors await a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell later today for any hints about the recent jump in bond yields.



Powell is expected to reaffirm his commitment to an ultra-easy monetary policy while stressing that the Fed won't rates to head off inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 was marginally lower at 5,827 after ending up 0.4 percent the previous day.



Thales shares were down about 0.7 percent. The aerospace company reported that its net income group share for fiscal year 2020 dropped 56.9 percent to 483 million euros from 1.12 billion euros last year.



