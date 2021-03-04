

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI data is due. The index is seen at 51.0 in February versus 49.2 in January.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the greenback, it rose against the yen and the franc. Against the euro, it was steady.



The pound was worth 1.3928 against the greenback, 149.42 against the yen, 1.2858 against the franc and 0.8640 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

