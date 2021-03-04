

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's retail sales declined at the fastest pace on record in January, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



Retail sales decreased 16.8 percent year-on-year in January, following a 0.6 percent fall in December.



The latest decline in sales was the biggest since 2009.



Sales at stalls and markets declined the most by 51.5 percent yearly in January. Sales of culture and recreation goods, and other household equipment decreased by 44.4 percent and 34.4 percent, respectively.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 20.3 percent and those of specialized stored fell by 20.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales fell 9.5 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de