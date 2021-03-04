

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Integrated Specialty Coverages said global investment firm KKR will be acquiring a majority interest in the company. Sightway Capital is selling its majority position and will continue to hold a stake as a minority shareholder. Grossberg will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer and the ISC management team will also remain in place.



Integrated Specialty Coverages is a multi-line insurance distributor. ISC currently writes approximately $300 million of specialty premium annually across a number of industries, including Property, Construction, Transportation, and Hospitality.



