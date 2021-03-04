

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - CureVac N.V. (CVAC), and Novartis AG have signed an initial agreement for the manufacturing of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV. Novartis plans to start manufacturing of the mRNA and bulk drug product of CureVac's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, in the second quarter of 2021.



Following final agreement, Novartis plans to manufacture the mRNA and bulk drug product of the CVnCoV vaccine candidate for up to 50 million doses by the end of 2021 and up to a further 200 million doses in 2022. The delivery from the manufacturing site in Kundl, Austria, is expected to start in summer 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

