

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Wednesday, the United States recorded encouraging figures in key metrics that measure the COVID-19 pandemic's severity in the country.



With 41330 new cases reporting, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States rose to 28760954, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data. This is the lowest daily toll in a few months.



The U.S. hit its lowest 7-day average for reported cases since October 23, according to COVID Tracking Project.



Out of 1.4 million people tested for the disease, only 4.18 percent were diagnosed with coronavirus infection. It marks the lowest positive testing rate since October 5, the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic wrote on Twitter.



A total of 45,462 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized in the country. The number has dropped dramatically since the start of the year. Each day, the total drops by about 2 percent.



On Wednesday, 1845 more people died due to the pandemic, taking the total death toll in the U.S. to 518453.



Meanwhile, the country's top infectious disease expert expressed concern over some states easing or lifting COVID restrictions.



'It just is inexplicable why you would want to pull back now,' Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told CNN. 'I understand the need to want to get back to normality, but you're only going to set yourself back if you just completely push aside the public health guidelines -- particularly when we're dealing with anywhere from 55,000 to 70,000 infections per day in the United States,' he added. 'That's a very, very high baseline,' said the veteran immunologist who is also the chief medical advisor to the President.



On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott lifted restrictions making it mandatory to wear masks, and announced that businesses can start operating with 100 percent capacity from next week.



On the same day, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves also announced a similar decision.



White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that in the two weeks since the option for the American public to sign up for government-subsidized health insurance was reopened, more than 200,000 people utilized the facility.



On February 15, the Biden administration opened HealthCare.gov for three months to provide all Americans an opportunity to sign up for health insurance through a Special Enrollment Period. The special enrollment period runs up to May 15.



