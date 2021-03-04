

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has launched an investigation into technology giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) following complaints that its terms and conditions for app developers are unfair and anti-competitive.



iPhone maker Apple also operates the App Store, which is the only way for developers to distribute third-party apps on Apple's iPhones and iPads, and the only way for Apple customers to access them.



The probe has been prompted by the CMA's own work in the digital sector, as well as several developers reporting that Apple's terms and conditions are unfair and could break competition law.



Apple requires that all apps available through the App Store have to be approved by it. This approval hinges on developers agreeing to certain terms. Only Apple can distribute their apps to iPhones and iPads via the App Store.



Apple charges a commission of up to 30 percent to developers on the value of payment transactions or any time a consumer buys their app.



The CMA's investigation will consider whether Apple has a dominant position in connection with the distribution of apps on Apple devices in the UK and whether Apple imposes unfair or anti-competitive terms on developers.



The European Commission (EC) currently has four open antitrust probes into Apple.



