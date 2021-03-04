

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Limited (AVGO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.30 billion, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $0.31 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Broadcom Limited reported adjusted earnings of $2.97 billion or $6.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $6.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.7% to $6.66 billion from $5.86 billion last year.



Broadcom Limited earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $2.97 Bln. vs. $2.37 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.61 vs. $5.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $6.55 -Revenue (Q1): $6.66 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $6.5 Bln



