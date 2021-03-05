

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) reported that its preliminary earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the financial year 2020 was 94.0 million euros, down 24.1 percent year-on-year.



But annual consolidated sales increased by 41.6 percent to 4.6 billion euros from the previous year.



In financial year 2020, the company reported order intake in excess of 6.0 GW, thus matching nearly the previous year's order volume of 6.2 GW despite the coronavirus pandemic.



The company said it will present its final audited figures for the 2020 financial year, including its guidance for 2021, on 23 March 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de