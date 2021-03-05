

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's factory orders data for January. Economists forecast orders to grow 0.7 percent on month, reversing a 1.9 percent fall in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.45 against the yen, 1.1957 against the greenback, 0.8612 against the pound and 1.1113 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.



