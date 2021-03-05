

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group PLC (LSE.L) reported pretax profit of 685 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 651 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 118.9 pence compared to 118.1 pence. Adjusted operating profit was up 5% to 1.12 billion pounds. Adjusted earnings per share was 207.3 pence compared to 198.0 pence.



Fiscal 2020 total revenue was up 3% to 2.12 billion pounds. Total income rose 6% (up 5% on a constant currency basis) to 2.44 billion pounds.



The Board proposed a final dividend of 51.7 pence per share, which together with the interim dividend of 23.3 pence per share paid to shareholders in September 2020, results in a 7% increase in the total dividend to 75.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 26 May 2021 to shareholders on the register as at 30 April 2021.



