

GLASGOW (dpa-AFX) - The boards of Aggreko plc and Albion Acquisitions Limited have reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended all cash acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital of Aggreko. The deal values Aggreko's entire issued, and to be issued, ordinary share capital at approximately 2.322 billion pounds. Each scheme shareholder will be entitled to receive: for each scheme share: 880 pence in cash.



The Aggreko Directors intend to recommend unanimously that the shareholders vote in favour of the Scheme at the Court meeting and the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting. The acquisition is anticipated to become effective in the summer of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

