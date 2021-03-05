

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's current account deficit widened in January largely due to the fall in the services surplus, the Bank of France reported Friday.



The current account deficit totaled EUR 1.6 billion versus a EUR 1 billion shortfall in December.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 2.7 billion from EUR 2.6 billion a month ago. Meanwhile, the surplus on services trade fell to EUR 1.3 billion from EUR 1.8 billion.



The shortfall on primary and secondary incomes came in at EUR 0.2 billion compared to a deficit of EUR 0.3 billion in the prior month.



In the fourth quarter, the capital account was balanced. At the same time, the financial account showed a deficit of EUR 18.3 billion, in contrast to a surplus of EUR 16.9 billion in December.



