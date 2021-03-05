

SAN RAMON (dpa-AFX) - Integrated energy company Chevron Corp. (CVX) announced Friday that it has signed a definitive agreement to buy all remaining 33.925 million shares in Noble Midstream Partners, LP (NBLX), which it does not already own.



As per the terms of the all-stock deal, each Noble Midstream unit holder will receive 0.1393 of Chevron shares.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021, subject to customary approvals.



Citi is acting as the financial advisor and Latham & Watkins LLP is acting as the legal advisor to Chevron in the deal.



In pre-market trade, Chevron shares are up 1.75 percent.



