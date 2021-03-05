

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German manufacturers received less orders for plant and machinery in January compared to a year ago, largely due to the base effect.



New orders for plant and machinery decreased 10 percent year-on-year, the mechanical engineering industry body VDMA said Friday.



'Since there had been unusually high orders for large-scale plant business from Germany and abroad in January 2020, the bar was set very high for the year-on-year comparison,' VDMA chief economist Ralph Wiechers said.



'In addition, some companies had longer plant holidays scheduled over the turn of the year.'



Domestic orders fell 22 percent year-on-year and foreign demand shrunk 5 percent.



Demand from euro area countries declined 1 percent and orders from non-euro countries decreased 6 percent.



The economist said the comparatively better export economy for some months, especially towards Asia, checked the decline in overall demand.



In the November to January period, orders stagnated compared to a year ago with a 6 percent slump in domestic demand and a 3 percent increase in foreign bookings.



