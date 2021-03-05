

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) said that it has received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the company's Alinity m Resp-4-Plex molecular assay to detect and differentiate SARS-CoV-2, influenza A, influenza B and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV in one test.



It is an important tool because these viruses have similar symptoms but require different treatment approaches. This test is CE Marked and available in countries outside the U.S., the company said in a statement.



The Alinity m Resp-4-Plex assay will allow healthcare workers to test for four viruses in one test, a critically important tool as flu presents with similar symptoms. The assay will run on the company's most advanced molecular PCR platform, the Alinity m system, which provides fast results in high volumes.



Abbott also announced that the EUA for the company's Alinity m SARS-CoV-2 test has been updated to include an asymptomatic claim - detecting COVID-19 in individuals who do not have symptoms.



A recent study found that more than 60% of COVID-19 infections present as asymptomatic cases, which is why it's critical to catch those cases before they spread.



