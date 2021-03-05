

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In an attempt to share views on his administration's upcoming policy on major investment on U.S. infrastructure, President Joe Biden held a bipartisan meeting with Republican and Democratic lawmakers of the House of Representatives.



Biden, along with Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, met in the Oval Office with a bipartisan group of Members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to discuss the critical need to invest in modern and sustainable American infrastructure, including strengthening and enhancing American roads, bridges, waterways, schools and housing.



The discussion follows a bipartisan meeting the Administration held with Senators on the Environment and Public Works Committee last month. It is part of ongoing engagements on infrastructure with Members of Congress and stakeholders.



The Administration leaders discussed their shared commitment to working across the aisle to build modern and sustainable infrastructure in rural, suburban, and urban areas across the country that create good-paying, union jobs and support the economic recovery, the White House said.



They also shared their commitment for ensuring new and existing infrastructure is modernized to withstand the impacts of climate change while creating jobs with the choice to join a union and leading the world in a clean energy revolution. They emphasized the administration's commitment to creating skilled-trades jobs across construction, manufacturing, and engineering sectors.



Addressing the media, Biden said he talked about infrastructure and American competitiveness and 'what we're going to do to make sure we once again lead the world across the board in infrastructure'. 'It not only creates jobs, but it makes us a hell of a lot more competitive around the world if we have the best infrastructure in the world,' he told reporters.



