Europe Online Food Delivery Market is anticipated to be valued US$ 20.27 Billion by 2026, growing with a 5.83% CAGR from 2020 to 2026.

Online food ordering market in Europe has grown multiple folds in the last five years. Europe online food delivery facility is growing year on year due to the escalating utility of smartphone phone users and the internet penetration rate; it contributes to the enormous growth of this market. Besides, COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way to order online food in Europe. As people are advised to remain at home and hotels are closed, so online food ordering has shown tremendous growth in this period.

Due to this unprecedented growth, Europe online food industry is attracting a lot of investors. European venture capitalists maintained a healthy appetite for online food delivery sector: over €1.6 Billion have been invested in food logistics and delivery sector in the year 2019. In the year 2020 Europe Online Food Delivery Market was US$ 13.8 Billion. Online food delivery expands choice and availability, allowing consumers to order from various food delivery platforms and restaurants with a single click on their mobile phone.

The expansion of the overall online food delivery business that allows customers to order food from restaurants plays a fundamental role in deriving market growth. The development of food delivery aggregators' like Grubhub, Uber Eats and Doordash in the Europe market has further contributed to the market growth.

In 2020, Uber Eat, Glovo, delivery Club, Just Eat and Deliveroo are the top five highest installed food delivery apps across Europe.

In Europe, Online Food Deliveries are operated with two Business Models: New Delivery Players Aggregators

New Delivery Players platform is the new entrant in which they build their logistic networks providing delivery for restaurants that don't have their drivers.

In contrast, the aggregators, which are part of the traditional-delivery category, take orders from customers and route them to restaurants, which handle the delivery themselves.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Europe Online Food Delivery Market

6. Share Analysis

6.1 Market Share by Country

6.2 Market Share by Platform Type

6.3 User share by Platform Type

7. Europe Online Food Delivery Market

7.1 Platform to Consumer Delivery

7.2 Restaurant to Consumer Delivery

8. Europe Online Food Delivery User

8.1 Platform to Consumer Delivery

8.2 Restaurant to Consumer Delivery

9. Country Analysis

9.1 Germany

9.1.1 Market

9.1.1.1 Platform to consumer delivery

9.1.1.2 Restaurant to consumer delivery

9.1.2 User

9.1.2.1 Platform to consumer delivery

9.1.2.2 Restaurant to consumer delivery

9.1.3 Penetration Rate

9.1.3.1 Platform to consumer delivery

9.1.3.2 Restaurant to consumer delivery

9.1.4 Share Analysis

9.1.4.1 Key Players Share, 2018

9.1.4.2 User Share by Age Group, 2019

9.1.4.3 User Share by Gender, 2019

9.1.4.4 User Share by Income Group, 2019

9.2 United Kingdom

9.3 France

9.4 Italy

9.5 Russia

10. Company Analysis

10.1 Takeaway

10.1.1 Overview

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenue Analysis

10.2 Dominos

10.3 Deliveroo

10.4 Just Eat

10.5 Uber Eats

