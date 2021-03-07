

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) said Sunday that Chief Executive Officer of Media-Saturn-Holding GmbH, Ferran Reverter Planet, does not seek an extension of his contract, which runs until 12 October 2021. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Ceconomy have agreed to the termination of Reverter Planet's contract by mutual consent as of 30 June 2021.



Ceconomy noted that the Presidential Committee of the Supervisory Board has already started a procedure for the formation and staffing of a uniform management structure of the Ceconomy Group to be established after the completion of the Convergenta transaction.



Ceconomy noted that its management board and MediaMarktSaturn's management have ensured that day-to-day operations are handled by the Chief Operating Officers and the Chief Commercial Officer of MediaMarktSaturn.



