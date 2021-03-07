

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Monday see preliminary January results for its leading and coincident indexes, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, the leading index was 95.3 and the coincident was at 88.3.



Japan also will see January numbers for current account and February results for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1,229.6 billion yen, up from 1,165.6 billion yen in December.



Bank lending was up 6.1 percent in January, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 31.2 and the outlook was at 39.9.



Thailand will see January figures for unemployment; in December, the jobless rate was 1.5 percent.



