



TOKYO, Mar 8, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501) today announced that it has joined "The Valuable 500," an international movement to promote active participation by persons with disabilities."The Valuable 500" was kicked off at the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (Davos) in January 2019. The goal of the initiative is to achieve an inclusive society by having business leaders promote the inclusion of disabled persons in business activities.Hitachi has positioned the promotion of diversity and inclusion as part of its management strategies. It considers differences in gender, nationality, ethnicity, religion, background, age, disability, and sexual orientation to be part of a person's individuality, and respects that individuality. By applying those differences to strengthen the organization, Hitachi ties this into the continued growth of both individuals and the organizations of which they are part.Up to now, as part of efforts to promote the employment of persons with disabilities, in collaboration with Group companies, Hitachi has undertaken activities aimed at meeting the needs of disabled persons seeking employment opportunities; for example, in addition to recruiting activities conducted through special education institutions and other schools and agencies that support the disabled, Hitachi accepts applications for internships and on-the-job training. Hitachi has also expanded employment for the disabled by using Japan's "Special Subsidiary Company" system to build more accessible workplace environments, and by providing employment opportunities where each individual can fully demonstrate their own abilities in keeping with their unique circumstances.Now, by joining "The Valuable 500," Hitachi will further promote diversity and inclusion, including full participation by persons with disabilities.Hitachi's commitment to inclusion for disabled personsIn keeping with its new standing as a member of "The Valuable 500," Hitachi has declared its commitment to the following ideals:Hitachi Group's Valuable 500 CommitmentDiversity and Inclusion open our Future.Diversity is the wellspring of our innovation and our growth engine. Hitachi regards personal differences such as -gender, nationality, race, religion, background, age, disability, and sexual orientation-as well as other differences, as facets of people's individuality.By respecting our employees' individualities and positioning them as an advantage, Hitachi frames its diversity and inclusion as conducive to both the individual's and the company's sustainable growth. With a diverse workforce, strong teamwork and broad experience in the global market, we will meet our customers' needs.To accelerate D&I, we organize D&I promoting committee, chaired by CEO and made up of senior leaders across the business, to discuss D&I issues including disabilities.We also will appoint leaders to promote D&I by regions, to accelerate D&I initiatives that meet the issues of the region/country.We also respect "Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" and continue to support members with disabilities so that all members can exercise their potential to the fullest.Hitachi strives to create an environment where everyone can work with enthusiasm and demonstrate strong performance.