

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 1.45 am ET Monday, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release Swiss unemployment data for February. The jobless rate is seen at 3.6 percent, up from 3.5 percent in January.



Before the data, the franc traded mixed against its major counterparts. While it fell against the yen, it was steady against the rest of major rivals.



The franc was worth 1.1094 against the euro, 116.32 against the yen, 1.2885 against the pound and 0.9323 against the greenback as of 1:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

