

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch brewer Heineken NV (HKHHF.PK) announced Monday that the Supervisory Board will nominate Harold van den Broek to be appointed as member of the Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on April 22, for a period of four years.



Broek will succeed current Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Board, Laurence Debroux, who will step down after the company's AGM.



Subject to shareholder appointment, Broek will join HEINEKEN on June 1.



Broek is currently President Hygiene at Reckitt Benckiser. He has been with RB since 2014 where he was CFO Hygiene before assuming his current role. Harold spent over 30 years in fast moving consumer goods companies.



