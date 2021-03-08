

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Micro Focus International plc (MCFUF.PK, MCRO.L) issued an update regarding its patent litigation with Wapp Tech Limited Partnership and Wapp Tech Corp. In 2018, Wapp brought a claim against Micro Focus in the Eastern District of Texas, accusing the company of infringing claims of three patents. On 5 March 2021, the jury has delivered a verdict in favour of the claimant and awarded damages totalling $172.5 million.



The Group noted that the matter is awaiting the judge to hand down his judgement. Micro Focus intends to appeal any judgement resulting from the verdict.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de