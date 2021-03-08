

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hu Products has recalled a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds, an allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves 4 oz. bags of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries with UPC code of 850180006510, Best By Date of 08/2021, and Lot Code of 202891.



These were sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected, and the recall does not affect products in countries other than the U.S.



The company noted that some packages may contain undeclared almonds that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.



The recall was initiated after a consumer contact. However, the company has not received any reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product to date.



Consumers are urged to discard the recalled product.



In similar recalls citing undeclared allergens, Wilton Brands, a provider of baking and cake decorating products and services, last week recalled all lots of six sprinkles products and one kit containing affected sprinkles for undeclared milk.



Quaker Oats Co., a unit of food and beverages giant PepsiCo, Inc., recently recalled 3.03 oz. bags of Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor for undeclared soy ingredients.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de