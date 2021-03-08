

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - WEX (WEX), a financial technology service provider, said that it has reached an agreement with Ford Smart Mobility LLC, whereby Ford Smart Mobility will have the opportunity to refer its commercial fleet customers to WEX, providing them with access to WEX's fuel card products.



The Ford-WEX referral arrangement will offer Ford fleet customers multiple fuel card options, including dollar per gallon purchased rebates on select cards and 95% acceptance at fueling locations across the United States, from independent and major gas stations and convenience stores to major truck stops, and at over 45,000 service locations.



