

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) said that its shareholders approved conditional distribution, pursuant to a capital reduction, by Stellantis to the holders of its common shares of up to 54.30 million ordinary shares of Faurecia and up to 308 million euros in cash, being the proceeds received by Peugeot S.A. from the sale of ordinary shares of Faurecia in October 2020.



Payment of the Distribution remains conditional upon the further announcement, which is expected to occur in the next few days, that certain Dutch law formalities have been complied with.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

STELLANTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de