

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has so far infected over 29 million people in the United States, as the country continues to be worst hit by the pandemic in the world.



With 40,340 new coronavirus cases reported in the U.S. in past 24 hours, the total number of cases in the country has breached the 29 million mark, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. 669 new deaths were reported, taking the total number of deaths to 525,031.



New York reported the highest number of new cases during the period at 7,658; Florida 4,098; Texas 2,867; New Jersey 2,519 and California 2,490.



The country has witnessed steep decreases in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations for past few weeks. More people are getting vaccinated, and the government on Monday released guidance on safe activities for fully vaccinated people.



The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases in the U.S. dropped to 57,762 while the daily death average also dropped to 1,722 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project. Number of people hospitalized has dropped to about 40,000 people have been hospitalized across the U.S., with around 8,137 patients in the ICU, while nearly 2,801 are on a ventilator.



However, another 130,000 Americans are projected to die of the virus over the next three and a half months, according to the latest model from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.



Meanwhile, the US Senate passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill aimed at helping Americans deal with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Senate approved the plan on Saturday despite every Republican senator voting against. The House of Representatives, which is controlled by President Biden's Democrats, is expected to approve it on Tuesday.



