

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) Monday announced the launch of NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a technology that allows patients to communicate with physicians and receive treatment remotely.



The virtual clinic was approved by the FDA. It will be helpful for patients suffering from chronic pain or movement disorders who don't live close to a care provider, have difficulty accessing care, or are unable to go to the doctor because of circumstances like COVID-19.



Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic connects with a doctor via secure in-app video chat and an integrated remote programming feature.



'With NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, physicians can communicate and digitally prescribe new stimulation settings remotely, allowing them to extend care beyond their clinic walls and optimize therapy management,' said Timothy Deer, M.D., DABPM, president and chief executive officer of The Spine and Nerve Center of the Virginias in Charleston, W.Va. 'This is a significant advancement for chronic pain patients.'



The NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic can also be helpful for people who live in areas - both rural and urban with inadequate access to medical services.



'We are continuing to make these kinds of investments and working with regulatory authorities to make these telehealth changes permanent, as we believe that patients should be able to receive the care they need, regardless of whether they can make it physically to the doctor's office,' said Keith Boettiger, vice president, Neuromodulation, Abbott.



