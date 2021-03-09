

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its fourth-quarter consolidated net profit increased to 1.30 billion euros from 858 million euros in the previous year. On a per share basis, earnings were 1.03 euros up from 0.68 euros last year.



Profit from operating activities or EBIT was 1.97 billion euros up from 1.26 billion euros in the previous year.



Revenue for the fourth-quarter grew to 19.12 billion euros from 16.96 billion euros in the prior year.



The company said its management and supervisory boards plan to propose to the Annual General Meeting, conducted on 6 May 2021 that the dividend should be increased to 1.35 euros per share from last year's 1.15 euros per share.



The company has decided to buy back up to 1 billion euros of shares.



For the financial year 2021, the Group anticipates a further significant increase in EBIT to more than 5.6 billion euros.



For 2021 the company forecasts a free cash flow of around 2.3 billion euros and gross capital expenditure of around 3.4 billion euros.



The Group has now extended its guidance to 2023; in January the company had raised its previously announced medium term targets for the period through 2022 in light of its positive business performance. EBIT is targeted to increase to more than 6.0 billion euros in 2023.



The Group plans to generate cumulative free cash flow of 7.5 billion euros to 8.5 billion euros between 2021 and 2023 compared to the previous forecast for 2020 - 2022 of more than 6 billion euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

