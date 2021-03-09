

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RPS Group (RPS.L) reported a statutory loss before tax of 31.3 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to profit 4.9 million pounds, prior year. Statutory loss per share was 12.83 pence compared to a loss of 0.54 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 20.5 million pounds, down 52% in constant currency. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.29 pence, a decrease of 65% over last year at constant currency.



Fee revenue for 2020 was 457.3 million pounds, down 12% in constant currency from prior year.



The Board of Directors has decided not to recommend a dividend in respect of 2020.



