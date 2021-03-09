

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported profit before tax of 129 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to 93 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 17.0 pence compared to 11.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax was 223 million pounds, down 3%. Adjusted basic earnings per share was 32.9 pence compared to 33.8 pence.



Fiscal 2020 revenue was 1.79 billion pounds, down 2% from last year.



For 2020, the Board recommended a final dividend per share of 2 pence. The dividend will be paid on 18 May 2021.



