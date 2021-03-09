

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Geotechnical specialist contractor Keller Group plc (KLR.L) Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2020 profit before tax increased to 63.8 million pounds from last year's 51.6 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 58.5 pence, up from 29.7 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 96.9 million pounds, compared to 81.3 million pounds a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 96.3 pence, compared to 81.3 pence a year ago.



Revenue dropped 10 percent to 2.06 billion pounds from prior year's 2.30 billion pounds. Revenues declined 10 percent at constant currency rates.



Further, the company recommended final dividend of 23.3 pence, same as last year.



Looking ahead, Michael Speakman, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Notwithstanding the strong momentum at the end of 2020, our expectations for a reduced trading performance in 2021 are unchanged..... We therefore anticipate 2021 to be a more challenging year than 2020, particularly in the first half which was especially strong last year.'



The company said it saw a softening in the order intake during the second half of 2020 and into 2021 with overall trading in the early part of the year relatively subdued. This, together with the late cycle nature of its business and the continuing uncertainty arising from the pandemic and macroeconomic outlook, means that it remains suitably cautious about the year ahead.



In London, Keller shares were trading at 782 pence, down 7.57 percent.



