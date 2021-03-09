

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Entain plc (ENT.L), formerly known as GVC Holdings plc, said that it has now received all the necessary approvals from relevant competition and gaming authorities regarding recommended public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs.



On 7 January 2021, Entain announced a public cash offer to the shareholders of Enlabs AB to tender all their Enlabs shares to Entain.



On 1 March 2021, Entain announced that it had decided to increase the Offer from 40 Swedish kronor per share to 53 kronor per share.



The acceptance period under the Offer will expire on 18 March 2021. Entain said it reserves the right to extend the acceptance period of the Offer as well as to postpone the date of settlement.



