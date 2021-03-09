

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's consumer price inflation increased in February, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 3.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 2.7 percent increase in January. This was in line with economists' expectation.



Price for food gained 3.4 percent annually in February and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose by 16.5 percent. Prices for consumer durables grew by 3.8 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.7 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent growth in the previous month.



Core consumer prices rose 4.1 percent annually in February and increased 0.5 percent from the previous month.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, gained 3.3 percent annually in February and grew 0.7 percent from the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

