

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan's consumer prices rose in February after falling in the previous month, data from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index increased 1.37 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.16 percent decrease in January. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent rise.



Nanny and nursing cost and transportation cost grew by 25.4 percent and 11.89 percent, respectively. Entertainment expenses rose 3.42 percent.



Meanwhile, prices for fruits, and electricity and gas declined 4.21 percent and 2.07 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.46 percent in February.



Excluding fruits, vegetables and energy, core consumer prices increased 1.63 percent annually in February and rose 0.74 percent from the previous month.



Separate data showed that the wholesale prices fell 0.35 percent annually in February, following a 2.86 percent fall in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices rose 0.89 percent in February.



