

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as rising bond yields raised concerns over how long the U.S. Federal Reserve can keep its easy monetary policy.



There are fears that higher inflation and interest rates would risk choking off the still fragile economic recovery.



U.S. 10-year Treasury yields held at elevated levels after the stimulus bill won U.S. Senate approval on Saturday.



U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday that President Biden's coronavirus aid package would provide enough resources to fuel a 'very strong' U.S. economic recovery, and that 'there are tools' to address inflation if it becomes a problem.



The benchmark CAC 40 was little changed at 5,908 after rising 2.1 percent in the previous session.



