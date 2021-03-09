

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Tuesday after data showed U.K. retail sales returned to growth last month, prompted by the prime minister's roadmap to reopening announcement.



Total retail sales grew 1 percent on a yearly basis in February while like-for-like sales advanced 9.5 percent, the British Retail Consortium said.



The benchmark FTSE 100 edged up 23 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,741 after ending up 1.3 percent the previous day.



Domino's Pizza Group shares soared 12 percent after the pizza chain reported strong full-year results on lower costs.



Miners were moving lower as commodities retreated hit by a firm dollar. Anglo American and Glencore both fell around 1.3 percent.



Banks HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays were down between 0.6 percent and 1.4 percent.



World's largest inter-dealer broker TP ICAP slumped 5.5 percent after it posted lower annual adjusted earnings and halved its dividend, citing a one-off reduction.



