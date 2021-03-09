

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $72.83 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $20.09 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Daqo New Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $77.30 million or $1.02 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 108.3% to $247.73 million from $118.92 million last year.



Daqo New Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $77.30 Mln. vs. $24.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.02 vs. $0.32 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q4): $247.73 Mln vs. $118.92 Mln last year.



