

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Higher stock futures and firm commodity prices, amid notable momentum in vaccination drive, and drop in Treasury yields point to a firm start for the Canadian stock market on Tuesday.



Technology stocks, which had taken a severe beating in recent sessions following a surge in bond yields, are likely to see a notable rebound. The Nasdaq futures are currently up more than 2%.



The Canadian market ended on a positive note on Monday, led by gains in consumer discretionary stocks. The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 76.82 points or 0.4 percent to 18,457.78 after reaching a high of 18,595.72.



BlackBerry Limited (BB.TO) today announced that it has teamed up with Desay SV Automotive to launch a dual-screen virtual smart cabin domain controller to enable safer driving.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid worries excessive stimulus might spark inflation and hurt high-growth companies reliant on early borrowing.



After a weak start, European markets are gaining some ground in positive territory as yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury Note dropped a bit. Investors are shrugging off a report showing that the euro zone economy contracted by 0.7% in the final quarter of 2020.



In commodities, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April are gaining $0.50 or 0.77% at $65.55 a barrel.



Gold futures are up $26.50 or 1.58% at $1,704.50 an ounce, while Silver futures are rising $0.501 or 1.98% at $25.770 an ounce.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

