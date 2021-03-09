

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Genome and Company said that it has expanded collaboration with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer for further clinical combination study of GEN-001 in gastric cancers.



The objective of the clinical trial or 'Study 201' is to investigate the efficacy and safety of the combination of GEN-001 and avelumab for gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma that continue to be difficult to treat. The trial will be conducted simultaneously at six or more hospital and medical center sites in the Republic of Korea.



Genome said it will proceed with Phase 2a to assess the efficacy and safety of the combination of GEN-001 and avelumab using the defined recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) of GEN-001 in combination with avelumab.



Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer will supply avelumab for use in the new company-led clinical trial, Study 201.



Genome noted that t he extended clinical collaboration between Genome and Company and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer marks the first time that two consecutive clinical development collaborations have been executed between combination partners for immuno-oncology microbiome treatment.



As per the terms of the agreements, Genome will be the sponsor of the studies, and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany and Pfizer will supply avelumab for both Study 101 and Study 201. Both parties will have access to the clinical data.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PFIZER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de