

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced that the eligibility to receive anti-Corona vaccine in the state will be expanded to include more younger age groups starting from this month.



Those who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine under Connecticut's COVID-19 vaccination program include all individuals over the age of 55. Additionally, healthcare personnel, medical first responders, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, residents and staff of select congregate settings, and preK-12 school staff and professional childcare providers come under the priority group.



In a news conference providing update on Connecticut's coronavirus response efforts, Lamont said that from March 22 onwards, the eligibility to get vaccine shots will be expanded to people in the age group of 45 to 54.



From April 12, people aged between 35 and 44 will be added to the vaccine eligibility criteria.



Starting May 3, people above the age of 16 can receive the vaccine.



The Governor said that the state anticipates receiving about 137,000 first doses this week.



So far, half of Connecticut's population over the age of 55 has received at least the first dose, including 75 percent of people over the age of 75; 64 percent between the ages of 65 and 74; and 25 percent between the ages of 55 and 64.



Until March 8, 773,280 first doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were administered in Connecticut. Second doses wee administered to 389,402 people.



A total of 287,396 people were infected with coronavirus, and 7,725 others died of the disease in the state.



The Daily Test Positivity rate has come down to 2.63.



Only 388 patients are currently hospitalized in Connecticut with COVID-19, Lamont told reporters.



